Up disposal of cases-Kampyongo

Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo says the challenges facing Zambia’s correctional facilities need a coordinated approach to be addressed.

Mr. Kampyongo says this is line with President Edgar Lungu’s call for integrated approach to solving national issues.

He says the Ministry of Home Affairs has joined hands with the ministries of Justices and National Guidance and Religious Affairs to find solutions facing the country’s correctional service.

Mr Kampyongo says government has made strides in addressing congestion in correctional facilities by building Mwembeshi Maximum facility with a capacity of up to three thousand inmates and other new ones in Monze, Luwingu and Kalabo.

The Minister further says that government is rehabilitating other correctional facilities in Choma and Kalomo.

Mr. Kampyongo has appealed to the Minister of Justice to help speed up the dispersion of justice to decongest correctional facilities.

He was speaking in Livingstone when he toured the Livingstone Central Correctional facility and Katombora Reformatory School.

Mr. Kampyongo was accompanied by Justice Minister Given Lubinda, Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili and representatives from the European Union and German Development Cooperation GIZ.

And Mr. Lubinda said cabinet has resolved that it will vote in favour of putting a moratorium on the death penalty at the next United Nations General Assembly.

Meanwhile Ms Sumaili has called for the upholding of human dignity for all citizens especially those in incarceration for various offences.

Speaking earlier European Union and GIZ representative Sabine Midderhoff said her organisations will continue working with the Zambian government to end overcrowding in correctional facilities.