Catholic church divorce stance explained

Lusaka Archbishop Telesphore Mpundu says the Catholic church does not recognize divorces granted by the courts on marriages blessed in the church.

Archbishop Mpundu was speaking in Mumbwa at Christ the King Parish when he administered confirmation to 29 parishioners.

The Archbishop is concerned that thousands of marriages which were blessed in the church are being dissolved by various courts a sign that people do not respect the sacrament of matrimony.

Archbishop Mpundu, who is also president of the Zambia Council of Catholic Bishops -ZCCB, said although the law allows the courts to grant divorce, the church does not recognize it because marriage comes from God.

He added that priestly formation takes many years to prepare and there is need to adequately prepare couple for marriage as there is no difference between the sacraments of holy orders and that of matrimony.

Archbishop Mpundu challenged senior couples in parishes to get involved as counselors to help young couples respect marriages as opposed to going to courts.