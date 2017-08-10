Catholics impress Kabanshi

Government has expressed gratitude to the Catholic Church for initiating financial inclusion projects that are benefiting people in rural areas.

Minster of community development and social services Emerine Kabanshi says government supports projects by Non-governmental organizations aimed at empowering rural dwellers.

Ms Kabanshi was speaking at the Catholic Relief Services -CRS-financial inclusion awareness meeting in Lusaka.

And CRS country project manager Angela Kalombo said government has been rendering support to the financial inclusion project for the past years.

Ms Kalombo said CRS will continue to sponsor empowerment activities in rural communities.