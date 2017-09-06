CATHOLICS PRAISE GOVT

The Catholic Church has thanked Government for the consoling message and financial support rendered during the burial procession of its Saint John’s choir members who perished in a road accident in Kasama district.

Archbishop Ignatius Chama of Kasama archdiocese said this during a requiem mass held for the seven victims at Kasama stadium.

The Archbishop said the church is humbled by government’s takeover of the funeral expenses.

And Minister of Presidential Affairs Freedom Sikazwe who also attended the requiem mass said Government was saddened with the death of the church members.

Meanwhile, Northern Province Minister Brian Mundubile described the death of the seven church members as a big loss to the people of Northern Province.

He observed that the contributions made by the departed members were not only beneficial to the church but the entire community.

Thousands of people from all walks of life attended the burial of the Catholic Church choir members who died in a road accident on Nseluka-Kayambi road.

The tragedy happened when the victims were coming back from attending a church event in Chimba village in Mungwi District on Saturday.