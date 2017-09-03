CB Mps backs ECL on mines

Members of Parliament on the Copperbelt Province have backed President Edgar Lungu’s decision to form a mining sector reforms committee which will review the value of the mines and how the country is gaining or losing revenue.

Last week when he met contractors, miners, suppliers and mine unions in Kitwe and Mufulira, President Lungu disclosed that the committee is aimed at reforming the mining sector so that it can benefit the ordinary Zambian.

Chairperson of the Copperbelt Members of Parliament Alexander Chiteme says the reforms are necessary because most mines have been double-dealing for too long that they make losses in order not to pay taxes.

Mr. Chiteme, who is also Nkana Member of Parliament, says Members of Parliament on the Copperbelt are fully in support of the reforms because they will make the mines more responsible and beneficial to people in the province.

Speaking during a Patriotic Front Interactive Forum in Kitwe this morning, Mr. Chiteme said President LUNGU is a leader who feels the pain of the ordinary Zambian and he wants the nation to benefit from its mineral wealth.

And Mr. Chiteme has advised expelled Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili and former Copperbelt Minister Mwenya Musenge to cool down and apologise to President Lungu for their recent utterances over alleged corruption in government.

Mr. Chiteme says the two politicians were in government and if they saw corruption while in government, they should have pointed it out instead of making wild allegations on the side lines.

The Nkana lawmaker says President Lungu is a forgiving leader and he can easily accept their apology since he is a listening President.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chiteme says UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema must first start by taking his party to an elective national convention before he can accuse the ruling party of being undemocratic.

Mr. Chiteme says for as long as he remembers, the PF is the only party which has consistently gone for conventions and it is hypocritical for Mr. Hichilema to fly to South Africa and accuse the PF of being undemocratic when his party does not subject its le

ders to competitive elections.