CEEC hands over K68,766 to dairy farmers

The Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission-CEEC- has handed over 68,766 Kwacha as working capital to 49 dairy farmers in Mpika District.

Mpika District Commissioner Moses Katebe handed over the cheques to the farmers on Wednesday.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Mr. Katebe told the dairy farmers that venturing in milk production is a good initiative for income generation.

He said government is committed to creating employment for local people.

Mr. Katebe told the farmers that CEEC has already bought drugs, animals, bicycles, feed and materials for the milking parlour.

And Mpika Daily Farmers Association Chairperson Belington Chanda said farmers are grateful to government for the money which will enable them start their dairy farming.