CEC’s restriction of power to MCM irk many

Various stakeholders on the Copperbelt have expressed concern at the Copperbelt Energy Corporation -CEC’s continued restriction of power supply to Mopani Copper Mines which has forced hundreds of miners to stay home since Friday.

Association of Mine Suppliers and Contractors President Augustine Mubanga says the restriction of power to Mopani Copper Mines has a possibility of affecting the overall performance of the mining industry.

Mr. Mubanga has told ZNBC News in Kitwe that the situation must be resolved quickly because Mopani Copper Mines is a huge investor whose lack of production can affect Zambia’s Gross Domestic Product.

He says if the restriction of power continues, the economy of Kitwe will feel the impact because hundreds of residents are employed by the mining firm.

Meanwhile, National Union of Miners and Allied Workers President James Chansa has appealed to both CEC and Mopani Copper Mines to urgently resolve their dispute.

Mr. Chansa said the restriction of power supply to Mopani Copper Mines is a threat to the mining industry and government must take keen interest in resolving the matter.

He has told journalists at a Media briefing in Kitwe that his members have not been reporting to work since Friday when CEC started restricting power to the firm.

On Friday, the Copperbelt Energy Corporation started restricting power supply to the mining firm following a dispute over electricity tariffs.

According to CEC Senior Manager for Corporate Communications Chama Nsabika, the firm decided to restrict power following Mopani Copper Mines’ failure to comply with new electricity tariffs which other mining firms have been paying in the past eight months.

And on Saturday, Mopani Copper Mines Public Relations Manager Nebert Mulenga confirmed that the firm had suspended operations at its facilities in Kitwe and Mufulira following the restriction of power supply by CEC.