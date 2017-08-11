CEEC BUILDING $2m KASAMA INDUSTRIAL YARD

The Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission-CEEC- has embarked on the construction of a two million US Dollars Industrial Yard in Kasama.

Speaking during the flagging off the construction works, Northern Province Minister Brian Mundubile said the project seeks to enhance skills development and entrepreneurship.

Mr Mundubile said this would spur Job Creation, promotion of gender equality and poverty reduction.

He has explained that the project will also help enhance SMEs competitiveness through the development of industrial yards in the light manufacturing sub-sector.

Mr. Munduibuile said the project will also be key in Strengthening rural smallholder farmers cooperatives and enterprise in the Cassava value chain among others.

He said the industrial yard will see the construction of at least 30 workshops for light manufacturing targeting metal work, woodwork, agro processing and the automotive industry.

And CEEC Director General Mukumbuta Kalaluka said the commissioning of the construction of the industrial yard in Kasama is another milestone towards industrialisation.

He said the government of President Edgar Lungu wants the economy to be owned by Zambians.

And Kasama Central Member of Parliament Kelvin Sampa thanked government for giving the people of Kasama and Northern province the chance to develop their businesses.