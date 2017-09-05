CEEC targets youths, Women

The Citizens Economic Empowerment Commission – CEEC has challenged youths and women to take a leading role in the development of the industrial yards across the country.

Speaking to ZNBC news in an interview, CEEC Director General Likando Mukumbuta said government is opening several industrial yards in all the provinces and that Zambians should utilize the opportunity.

Mr. Mukumbuta says government is targeting youths and women in all the developments it is undertaking.

He says SIX thousand direct jobs are expected to be created once all the industrial yards are fully operational.

Mr. Mukumbuta adds that in line with the provisions in the 7th National Development Plan, the commission is targeting to engage more local entrepreneurs and SMEs in the development agenda of the country.

He reiterated that the industrial yards are a game changing development initiative that will help change the country’s economic landscape.