Challenges demand bold leadership-LUNGU

President Edgar Lungu has reaffirmed Zambia’s commitment to the international community in addressing numerous problems affecting the world.

The President said the problems the world is facing such as terrorism demand for bold leadership from the United Nations and its member states.

The Zambian Head of State says this will ensure a sense of security among member countries.

He said time has come for world leaders to join efforts and act boldly for the sake of future generation.

President Lungu said this when he delivered his key statement to the 72nd United Nations general assembly which officially opened on Tuesday in New York.

The President who is among the 193 world leaders said there is no doubt that United Nations has continued to remain the only multilateral institution capable of addressing the challenges of the world.

President Lungu also said Africa is increasingly frustrated with the lack of progress in the Security Council negotiations process.

He said despite Africa constituting the second largest bloc on the UN membership proposals to reform the security council should heed the continent’s legitimate call.

President Lungu said leaders are looking to the United Nations to encourage dialogue among civilisations on global challenges in an inclusive manner that offers a practical way to ensuring meaningful international cooperation.

He stated that if the United Nations has to remain effective and efficient there is need for reforms at the United Nations.

President Lungu said reforms of the Security Council should be to make it more representative, democratic and accountable to member states, which is essential for its decision to be accepted by the whole international community.