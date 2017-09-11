Chama calls for joint ventures

Defence Minister Davies Chama has encouraged the defence forces to enter into joint ventures in huge projects they are undertaking.

Mr. Chama said through the Public Private partnership arrangement the defence forces will be to raise resources needed to acceralate the development of the projects.

The minister said the vision of the ministry is for the defence forces to commercial in their various joint they have embarked on.

He cited the ZNS’s ZANASE mine based in lufwanyama on the copper belt where a partner has been found as some joint ventures that will assist in revamping the mine.

The mine which was opened in 2008 has been lying idle due to lack of resources to sustain it’s operations.

Mr Chama however said government will endeavour to mobilise resources to support the defence forces where they are facing challenges in the operations.

The minister was speaking to TV2 after concluding his tour of military contanments in Luapula and Copper belt provinces.

The Minister was accompanied by Senior officials from the defence forces.

And Mr. Chama says there is need for change of mind set among the military personnel.

He said some of the challenges they are facing in their operations can be addressed by themselves.

He said the defence forces have both the physical and human assets which they are can use to meet some challenges.

Meanwhile, The minister has disclosed that about 500 ,will be constructed for the defence personal based at the commando 1 unit and the Tur-argan barracks in Ndola.

He said government was awere of the housing challenges that the defence force personnel was facing and that it was constructing about 15000 housing units country wide.

The minister was speaking in ndola when he addressed the military personnel at the two barracks.