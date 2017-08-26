Chama preaches unity

Minister of Defence Davies Chama has urged Zambians to bury their differences and remain united to safeguard peace and co-existence.

Mr. Chama says peace is key to national development.

The Minister of Defence was speaking in Biria – Central African Republic when he visited Zambian troops deployed as peacekeepers under the auspices of the United Nations.

Mr. Chama expressed happiness with the performance of the Zambian troops in restoring peace in the Central African Republic.

Meanwhile, Zambia Army Deputy Commander Major General Jackson Miti has urged the troops not to relent in ensuring that peace is fully restored to the Central African Republic.

General Miti who is also Zambia Army Chief of staff said the army is committed to contributing peacekeepers to the mission if the situation remains volatile.