Chamberlain joins Liverpool

Liverpool have agreed a £40m deal to sign Arsenal and England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The 24-year-old, who rejected a move to Chelsea on Tuesday after a fee had been agreed, will join Liverpool on a five-year contract worth £120,000 a week.

Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is in the final year of his Arsenal contract, rejected a new deal worth up to £180,000 a week to stay at the Emirates.

He has started each of Arsenal’s four games so far this season.

The midfielder is expected to have a medical before flying to Malta with England on Thursday, before the summer transfer window closes at 23:00 BST.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has made 198 appearances for Arsenal since joining them from Southampton in August 2011, scoring 20 goals.

The fee is the highest Liverpool have yet paid for a player – although it will be surpassed by the £48m the Reds have agreed to pay for RB Leipzig’s Naby Keita next summer.

So far this summer, Liverpool have signed winger Mohamed Salah from Roma for £34m, full-back Andrew Robertson from Hull for £8m and striker Dominic Solanke after his contract at Chelsea expired.

Liverpool have also been pursuing Monaco’s £75m-rated winger Thomas Lemar and Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk, while the Reds’ Brazil forward Philippe Coutinho remains Barcelona’s number one transfer target.

Belgium striker Divock Origi could leave Anfield and join Bundesliga side Wolfsburg on loan before the transfer window closes on Thursday, says BBC Sport’s chief football writer Phil McNulty.

The 22-year-old is highly rated by Reds manager Jurgen Klopp but the imminent arrival of Oxlade-Chamberlain from Arsenal means his chances in attack are likely to be restricted this season.

Origi wants regular football throughout Belgium’s build-up to next summer’s World Cup and Liverpool will also be eager to see the talented young forward continue his progress, so it is expected he will leave Anfield before the deadline.

And Manchester City have made an improved second bid of around £60m for Arsenal’s Chile forward Alexis Sanchez.

The Gunners have already rejected a £50m bid from City for the player.

Sanchez, 28, who scored 24 league goals last season, is out of contract next summer and wants to play for City manager Pep Guardiola.

Arsenal have rebuffed all approaches for Sanchez, and would like City’s Raheem Sterling as part of any deal before Thursday’s transfer deadline.

But Guardiola is understood to want the Chilean as a straight purchase.

England forward Sterling, 22, has featured in all three of City’s games so far this season.

However he is not guaranteed a starting role at Etihad Stadium following the summer arrival of Bernardo Silva from Monaco.

BBC Sport understands Sterling would be interested in moving back to his home city of London should he become part of the Sanchez deal.

Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund are closing in on the signing of Manchester City’s 17-year-old English forward Jadon Sancho.

‘Arsenal in a world of trouble’

Sanchez joined Arsenal from Barcelona – where he played under Guardiola – in 2014 for a fee of about £35m.

He was granted an extended summer break this year after playing for Chile in the Confederations Cup and made his first appearance of the season in Arsenal’s 4-0 defeat at Liverpool on Sunday.

Earlier this month, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger said Sanchez would “respect” his decision to keep him for the last year of his deal and former Liverpool and England midfielder Danny Murphy says Arsenal cannot afford to lose him.

“If they let him go they’re in a world of trouble. They’re in a world of trouble anyway,” Murphy said on Match of the Day 2.

“He worked hard enough [at Liverpool] but as the game went away from Arsenal you could see him getting frustrated.

“His body language wasn’t good when he came off – in fact before he came off you could tell he was despondent.”

Analysis

BBC Sport’s David Ornstein

Arsenal’s stance remains that they have no desire to sell, unless huge money and a player – most likely Sterling – are offered.

The final 12 hours of the transfer window are sure to test their resolve, and while in theory it could still go either way, the most likely outcome remains that Sanchez will stay and see out the final months of his contract.

