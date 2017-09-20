Chief Chisunka calls for roads maintenance

The Luapula Province council of Chiefs is happy with the number of infrastructure projects taking place in the province, particularly in the road sector.

Council secretary Chief Chisunka has also implored government to ensure that it maintains the roads which are being constructed in the area.

Chief Chisunka also says the council of chiefs has welcomed government’s decision to build toll gates on major highways in the province to generate resources for road maintenance.

The traditional leader said this when National Road Fund Agency -NRFA- Public Relations manager Alphonsius Hamachila briefed him on the road tolling programme for the province.

And Mr Hamachila assured Chiefs in Luapula province that the money generated from the toll gates will be used for maintaining roads in the area.

Meanwhile, Mansa mayor Emmanuel Chungu has welcomed the initiative to erect toll gates on the Mansa-Luwingu-Kasama road.