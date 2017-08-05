CHIEF LITETA FIGHTS FOR THRONE

Chief Liteta of the Lenje people of Central Province has sought an injunction in the Lusaka High Court restraining one of his family members from declaring herself as Chieftainess Liteta.

Charles Mulando who has cited Melody Chitambala, Kingsley Chinkuli, David Mukumbuta, George Kaswende, George Kabwenga and Jesnala Kabwenga is seeking a declaration that he is still Chief Liteta.

Mr. Mulanda has argued that this is because he is duly elected and gazetted in accordance with traditional and the laws of Zambia.

He has asked the court to declare that Ms Chitambala is not entitled to the appointment as Chieftainess Liteta as she was not elected by the Electoral College.

Mr. Mulanda further wants the court to grant him an order for injunction restraining the six from inciting members of the royal family and the public to rise against him.

He is also seeking damages for ridicule, embarrassment, inconvenience, mental anguish.

This is according to the writ of summons filed in the Lusaka High Court.