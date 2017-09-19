Chief MUNUNGA proposes additional team

Senior Chief Mununga of the SHILA People of Cheingi District has called on President Edgar Lungu to revise the mandate of the Commission of Inquiry into the Voting Pattern and Electoral Violence.

The traditional leader says the commission should be empowered to constitute another team to sensitize Citizens on good electoral practices.

Senior Chief Mununga proposed that, a new team under the auspice of the Commission of Inquiry into Political Violence should be set up to specifically sensitize citizens on elections.

He further proposed that the new team should go around the country and speak to people on the ills of political violence.

The traditional leader added that doing so will provide the country an opportunity to build an enlightened citizenry.

Senior Chief Mununga said this at his Palace in Chiengi District when the Chairperson of the Commission of Inquiry into the Voting Pattern and Electoral Violence Justice Munalula Lisimba paid a courtesy call on him.

And speaking in a separate interview, Senior Chief Puta of the Bwile Speaking people of Cheingi District called on Government to urgently organize a Political Indaba with all Political Parties.

Senior Chief Puta said dialogue will help iron out all issues that cause tension and intolerance in the country.