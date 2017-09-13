Chief whip writes all MPs

Parliamentary Chief Whip Richard Musukwa has written to Members of Parliament requesting them to attend the ceremonial opening of the second session of the 12th National Assembly on Friday, this week.

Mr. Musukwa says during the opening ceremony, President Edgar Lungu will make major pronouncements that will form the basis for policy formulation and implementation.

He has told ZNBC News in Lusaka that the head of state will also use the platform to inform Zambians what his government has done so far and where he is taking the country.

Mr Musukwa said this session is important as it will also see Minister of Finance Felix Mutati present the national budget.

He said parliament is the apex of Zambian politics hence the need for parliamentarians to ensure that they attend.

Mr Musukwa said parliamentarians need to save their people by participating in debating the President’s speech and the National budget.

Meanwhile, preparations for the ceremonial opening of parliament have heightened.

A ZNBC News crew that checked on Parliament grounds found various dancing groups, media houses and Zambia Army officers conducting rehearsals.