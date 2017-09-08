CHIEFS BACK LUNGU ON ROADS

Traditional leaders from Central and Copperbelt provinces have assured President Edgar Lungu that they will sensitise their subjects on the need to support construction of the Lusaka-Ndola dual carriage way.

And President Lungu has thanked the Chiefs for their support and participation in a project which will have a huge impact on the country.

The chiefs say they will ask their subjects living along the Lusaka-Ndola road to pave way for the construction of the 1.2 billion US dollars project.

Chief Chamuka of the Lenje people of Central Province who spoke on behalf of other Chiefs when they met President Lungu said the traditional leaders will also sensitize their headmen to allow excavation works in their areas for the project.

He says the widening of the road will ease movements of traffic.Chief Chamuka is also optimistic that the dual carriage way will minimise accidents along the route.

He has however appealed to the contractor and Minister of Infrastructure Development to ensure that many youths from around the areas where the project is being undertaken are considered for employment.

And President Lungu notes that the chiefs’ participation has encouraged him to work hard and will remain accountable to them.

President Lungu has pledged to continue working with the chiefs in taking development across the country even in areas where he was not voted for because Zambia is a democratic nation.

He said time for politics has gone it is now an opportunity to work and deliver the development he promised the electorates.

The Head of State is in Katuba area of Central Province to commission the construction of the 366 kilometer dual carriage way.

The traditional leaders include Chitanda, Chibale, Chisomo, Nkole, Chieftainess Mungule and Malembeka.

Senior Chiefs Mukuni Ngombe and Chiwala also attended the meeting.