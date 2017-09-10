Child abusers arrested

Police have arrested a 28-year-old Woman for tying her eight-year-old son to a TV stand with a lock and chain.

Police spokesperson Eshter Katongo who has identified the woman asEunice Kapya says the incidence happened between September seven and eight in Lusaka’s Makeni villa.

Ms Katongo says Police are concerned with the increased number of child abuse cases in Lusaka.

Meanwhile a five-year-old girl has been beaten by her mother using a steel bar.

The mother who has been identified as Doreen Monze has since been arrested and is detained at Kanyama police station.

And Kanyama residents have called on Government to strictly punish parents who abuse their children.

Meanwhile a clergyman, Pastor Jack Milan of Sword of spirit in Kanyama says women should not play with gifts that others go to the extreme to have.