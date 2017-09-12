CHILUFYA MOURNS JOURNALIST

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya has bemoaned the maternal death recorded at Levy Mwanawasa University Teaching Hospital on September 10, 2017.

Sithembile Zulu, a sub-editor at the Zambia Daily Mail died a day after delivering a baby girl at the institution.

Dr Chilufya says he is deeply shocked by the turn of events, as he holds that even one maternal death is too many.

The Minister has ordered for a thorough maternal death case review, as well as a postmortem to determine the cause of death.

Dr Chilufya says all procedures should be done on the deceased and scrutinised to ascertain the possible events that could have led to her death.

The Minister has offered utmost condolences to the bereaved family, friends, and the media fraternity.

And Ministry of Health Spokesperson Maximilian Bweupe has explained that 29-year-old Sithembile, in her 2nd pregnancy underwent a caesarian section due to fetal distress on September 8, 2017.

Fetal distress is when the fetus does not receive adequate amounts of oxygen during pregnancy or labour.

Dr Bweupe said the deceased became breathless after taking a bath in the morning, after, which the condition rapidly deteriorated before she passed on despite efforts to resuscitate her.