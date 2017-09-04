Chilumba sidelined at Napsa Stars

You are here
FAZ/MTN Super league side Napsa Stars Football club has given Head Coach Tenant Chilumba a four-week break from the team allowing his assistant Linos Makwaza to take charge in the interim.

According to a statement issued by the club public relations officer Gwen Chipasula, Chilumba has since been notified of the club’s decision.

Napsa Stars stands in eighth position on the FAZ/MTN log with 37 points after having played 26 matches.

The pensioners will line up against Green Buffaloes in the quarterfinals of the Barclays Cup.

 

Robert Mwanza
