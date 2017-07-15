China Henan hands over School

China Henan international cooperation has handed over a School to government in Chirundu district as a way of corporate social responsible.

The school which consists of 18 classroom blocks and teachers’ houses was used as a camp site for China Henan during the construction and rehabilitation of the Lusaka-Chirundu road.

China Henan equipment manager Wu Peng has thanked the chief and his chiefdom for the support rendered to his team during their stay in the area.

He said without the help of the community, his team wouldn’t have delivered the way it has done.

In handing over the school, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Development Ronald Chitotela thanked the contractor for giving back to the community.

Mr. Chitotela said in as much as it is government’s responsibility to construct schools, stakeholders also have a role to play in supplementing government efforts.

And Minister of General Education Dennis Wanchinga has urged the community to take care of the facility and guard it from all forms of vandalism.