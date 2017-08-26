China to install digital satellite

The Chinese Government is set to install digital satellite televisions in 5 hundred villages throughout Zambia in the first quarter of 2018.

Chinese Ambassador to Zambia, Yang Youming says the project which is under the China-Africa cultural and people-to-people exchange plan will include free installation of satellite TV receiving devices and digital TV projector sets with solar panels.

Mr. Youming says the project is meant to help people in rural parts of the Country to increase their knowledge and better understanding of the world.

He said this at a reception to mark the return and departure of Zambian students under the Chinese Government scholarship programme.

And First Lady, Esther Lungu has commended the Chinese Government for providing quality higher education to Zambians which she said demonstrates the cordial relations between the two countries.

Mrs. Lungu also urged the Chinese Government to offer students non-traditional career paths as well as rare careers that are not found in Zambia.

Meanwhile, Acting Minister of Higher Education, Sylvia Chalikosa thanked the Chinese Government for the 58 scholarships offered to Zambians in various fields.