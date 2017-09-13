China, Zambia true friends

Chinese Ambassador to Zambia, Yang Youming says the continued cooperation between Zambia and China demonstrates profound friendship and bilateral ties between the two countries.

Mr. Yang says cooperation in the field of education has borne many positive results that will greatly contribute to Zambia’s development.

He was addressing journalists in Lusaka today after Zambian students who had received scholarships to study music and dance in China wrote a letter of appreciation to the First Lady of China, Liyuang Peng for facilitating their study in partnership with the

Esther Lungu Foundation Trust.

Meanwhile, Professor Liyuang has urged the students to positively contribute to the development of Zambia.

And one of the returning students, Tyness Phiri has expressed gratitude to the Chinese Government and has urged Zambians to emulate the hard work by their counterparts.

Ms. Phiri has also thanked First Lady, Esther Lungu for facilitating their studies.

The 26 students returned to Zambia following the completion of their studies in China and 11 have been awarded scholarships to further their studies in at Masters level.