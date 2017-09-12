Chinese duo dies in road accident

Two Chinese Nationals have died on the spot in a road traffic accident while unknown people have stolen items worth more than 49 thousand Kwacha at the scene near Chilonga Mission area in Mpika District.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Godwin Phiri confirmed the incident which happened on the Great North Road in an interview.

Mr. Phiri the incident happened Tuesday around 04:00 hours and has identified the deceased as Shaungqun 53 and Zhang Chaunging 34 .

He says the matter was reported to the police by Feng Zhu, 31 a Chinese national and manager of AVIC international company in Lusaka.

Mr. Phiri says Feng Zhu reported that unknown people stole items at the accident scene which include two laptops, three iPad phones, dump level tripod stand and two bags all valued at 49 -thousand 5-hundred kwacha.

The police commissioner further said that the Chinese nationals died on the spot and their bodies were deposited in Chilonga Mission hospital mortuary.

Mr. Phiri says no arrests have been made so far.