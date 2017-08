The Chinese government says it is ready to assist Zambia in her quest to diversify the country’s economy from one based on mining to agriculture.

Chinese Ambassador to Zambia Yang Youming says there is need for China and Zambia to further expand cooperation in the agricultural sector.

Mr. Yang also says China is ready to offer expertise to ZAMBIA to expand food storage capacity to increase national food security.

The Chinese Envoy was speaking to ZNBC News in an interview in Lusaka.