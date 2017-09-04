Chinese interested in Mulungushi Textiles

Central Province Minister Sydney Mushanga says the Chinese government is still interested in investing in the Mulungushi Textiles in Kabwe.

The Minister says a meeting was held three weeks ago with the Chinese Ambassador to Zambia, to discuss how Zambia can get a fair share from the industry.

Meanwhile, the Japanese Investor Mareebn group of companies which was also interested in the Mulungushi Textiles has been given a separate 23-acre piece of land along the Great North Road where they can develop a different textile industry.

The Minister has assured the local people that the Mulungushi Textiles will open soon.

He said he will see to it that 98 percent of the people employed are the youths.

Mr. Mushanga said this during today’s morning live news and current affairs programme.