Chipata to have modern markets

Government has set aside 1 point 3 Million Kwacha for modernisation of markets in Chipata Central Constituency in the Eastern Province.

Area Member of Parliament Moses Mawere says Government has already released some money of which part of it has been used to sink bole holes at three markets.

Mr. Mawerwe who toured Navutika Market in his constituency said part of the money would be used to put slabs, shelters and improve sanitation in markets.

He said Marketeers at the market will now enjoy clean and safe drinking water within the market.

Speaking when he addressed Marketeers at Navutika Market, Mr. Mawere also announced that a Clinic and a school would soon be constructed in Navutika.