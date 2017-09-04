Chipolopolo arrives in Algeria

The senior Chipolopolo boys have arrived safely in Algeria ahead of the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup second leg encounter against the desert foxes on Tuesday.

The team arrived in Constantine at 10:20 hours Zambian time.

The copper bullets have set base at Marriott hotel.

The team left Lusaka aboard a chartered aircraft operated by Rwan Air six minutes after midnight and was expected to make a brief stopover in Kigali before heading to Constantine.

Sports Minister Moses Mawere, FAZ president Andrew Kamanga and hordes of supporters joined the team on the aircraft with the players bubbling with confidence.

(Zambia National team captain Kennedy Mweene speaks to the Algerian media on arrival in Algeria)

Zambia revived its interest in World Cup qualifiers with their 3-1 victory over the Desert Foxes to move to second position in Group B.

Nigeria tops the group on nine points with Zambia having four points while Cameroun is third with two points.

Toaster Nsabata (Zanaco) Allan Chibwe (Power Dynamos). Kennedy Mweene (Sundowns FC)

DEFENDERS:

Donashano Malama (Nkana FC), Ziyo Tembo (Zanaco FC), Fackson Kapumbu (Zesco United FC) Stoppila Sunzu (Arsenal Tula FC), Isaac Shamujompa (Power Dynamos), Rodrick Kabwe (Ajax Cape Town FC), Simon Silwimba (Zesco United FC), Adrian Chama (Green Buffaloes FC),

MIDFIELDERS:

Misheck Chaila (Zesco United FC), Emmanauel Banda (Oostende FC). Kondwani Mtonga (Zesco United FC), John Chin’gandu (Zesco United FC), Enock Mwepu (FC Liefering), Enerst Mbewe (Zanaco FC), Augustine Mulenga (Zanaco FC), Chisamba Lungu (Alanyaspor FC-Turkey),

STRIKERS

Patson Daka (Red Bull Salzburg), Brian Mwila (Platinum Stars), Justin Shonga (Nkhwazi FC), Alex N’gonga (Power Dynamos FC)