CHIPOLOPOLO IMPRESS LUNGU

President Edgar Lungu has congratulated the Zambia National Football Team for their One-nil win against Algeria in the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup return leg qualifier in Constantine, Algeria last night.

President Lungu says the impressive start by the Chipolopolo boys in the 2018 World Cup Qualifier tournament signifies better results ahead.

The Head of State says the inclusion of some players from the Under-20 team into the senior team has also proved to be a better move for better results for the team.

He has also emphasised the need to address shortcomings which were encountered during the first two matches and embrace a spirit of team work.

President Lungu says the performance by the National Team represents the model “Zambian citizen doing duty for mother Zambia abroad”.

He has also urged the Football Association of Zambia-FAZ-leadership to continue supporting the Chipolopolo Technical bench for the team to achieve desired results.

The President said this in a statement issued to ZNBC News by his Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda.

Meanwhile, the Chipolopolo lads have arrived back home from Algeria.