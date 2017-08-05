Chipolopolo ready for Ethiopia

Zambia on Saturday afternoon takes on Ethiopia in an international friendly match at Woodlands stadium in Lusaka.

The two teams are using the friendly to prepare for their respective African Nations Championship -CHAN- final round qualifiers.

Zambia tackles South Africa next weekend in the final round first-leg qualifier away in East London, while Ethiopia will play Sudan.

Despite Zambia being the better side on paper, Coach Wedson Nyirenda is expected not to underrate the Ethiopians.

Nyirenda will keep faith in Justin Shonga, Lubinda Mundia and Martin Phiri to deliver the goals after the sudden departure of goal-poacher Brian Mwila who has trekked to Platinum Stars of South Africa on a two-year deal.

Kondwani Mtonga and Jackson Chirwa are expected to control the midfield battle, while Augustine Mulenga and Ernest Mbewe will do the runs on the wings.

In defence, the combination of in-form Isaac Shamujompa, Simon Silwimba, Ziyo Tembo and Fackson Kapumbu should be able to keep the Ethiopians at bay, while Toaster Nsabata is likely to start in goal.

Saturday’s match is the 14th time Zambia and Ethiopia are meeting.

The Chipolopolo have won on six occasions while Ethiopia have triumphed four times, with three matches having ended in draws.