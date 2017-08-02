Chipolopolo regroups for Ethiopia

The Zambia National Football team has regrouped in Lusaka, ahead of this Saturday’s international friendly match, against Ethiopia.

Sixteen out of twenty-four players called to camp had their first training session at Lusaka’s Woodlands stadium this morning.

And speaking to reporters, Chipolopolo Coach, Wedson Nyirenda said he is frustrated with the absence of ZESCO and ZANACO players, who have been called for camp.

Nyirenda said he is not happy with the continued delay by ZESCO and ZANACO players to report for national duty.

He said the decision by the two clubs not to release players on time is disturbing his training programme.

Nyirenda said he will be using the match as part of preparations for the CHAN qualifier against South Africa that will be played on August 12, 2017.

Meanwhile, NyirendA has refused to discuss the dropping of midfielder Cletus Chama from the team.

Chama walked straight to the dressing room in frustration, after being substituted in the CHAN qualifier match against Swaziland at Heroes stadium.

Meanwhile, management at Woodlands stadium says the stadium is ready to host the international friendly on Saturday.

City of Lusaka Football Club Chairman, Justin Zulu has told ZNBC sport in an interview that the stadium which is undergoing refurbishment meets the requirements for hosting an international match.