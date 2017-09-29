Chipolopolo to camp in Ghana

The Zambia National Football Team will set up camp in Ghana ahead of their crucial 2018 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria on Saturday October 7th in Nigeria.

FAZ Spokesperson Desmond Katongo says National football team Coach Wedson Nyirenda will carry all the local based players he has summoned for the game and will leave this Sunday 1st October for Ghana.

Katongo says all the foreign based players will join the team in Ghana.

He has told ZNBC sport that the entire team leaves for Nigeria on Wednesday 4th October.

Katongo said the team will camp in Ghana in order to Acclimatize as Ghana has similar weather conditions as Nigeria.

On Wednesday the team will head to Nigeria ahead of Saturday’s showdown in Uyo where the match will be staged at the God’s Will Akpabio Stadium.

Nigeria leads Group B on 10 points while Zambia is second on seven points with Cameroun on three points while Algeria is stuck at the bottom with one point.

Coach Wedson Nyirenda is expected to announce his final team on Friday at a media briefing.