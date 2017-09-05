Chipolopolo to fight until last whistle -Wada

Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda says Zambia’s dream of qualifying to the Russia 2018 World Cup finals is slowly becoming a reality.

Nyirenda says even if Nigeria had beaten Cameroon on Monday night, Zambia would still have continued to fight till the last nail.

He says the Super Eagles’ draw against Cameroon is good, as it has given Zambia more impetus to do well in the remaining games.

The Chipolopolo mentor was speaking at a pre-match press conference in Constantine on Monday evening, ahead of Zambia’s game against Algeria later tonight.

Meanwhile, two-goal hero Brian Mwila who carried a knock from last Saturday’s game is still limping.

Nyirenda says if Mwila’s knock does not clear, it will be a setback for the team, but that the technical bench has put in place a concrete plan in case of such an eventuality.

And Captain Kennedy Mweene said tonight’s encounter will not be easy.

Mweene is however positive, saying the players have prepared as a team and not as individuals, which is a vital element in beating Algeria last Saturday.

Zambia go into tonight’s fixture on four points, six behind leaders Nigeria who climbed to ten points after their 1-all draw with the Indomitable Lions, who moved to three points.

The Chipolopolo must win at all costs to keep the World Cup dream alive.