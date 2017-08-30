Chipolopolo World Cup Tickets On Sale

Tickets for this Saturday’s crucial Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier game between Zambia and Algeria go on sale tomorrow in selected points.

Football Association of Zambia -FAZ- president Andrew Kamanga has appealed to football fans to buy tickets and turn up in numbers to support the Chipolopolo boys.

Kamanga has told ZNBC sport that he is impressed with the training sessions of the Chipolopolo so far and is confident the team will put up a splendid performance.

Zambia takes on Algeria this Saturday at the National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

And FAZ Communications Manager Desmond Katongo says all players that have been summoned by Coach Wedson Nyirenda are expected to be in camp today.

KATONGO says Emmanuel Banda from Belgium, arrived this morning and has joined camp while Fashion Sakala is expected this evening from RUSSIA.

Others expected are Stoppila Sunzu from RUSSIA and Patson Daka from Austria.