Chiteme dares Kambwili

Chairperson of the Copperbelt Members of Parliament Alexander Chiteme says it is wishful thinking for expelled PF Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili and former Copperbelt Minister Mwenya Musenge to claim that they have penetrated the Copperbelt.

Mr. Chiteme, who is also Nkana Member of Parliament, says both Mr. Kambwili and Mr. Musenge are not a threat to the ruling party and they have not affected the PF support.

Speaking after concluding a tour of all districts on the Copperbelt, Mr. Chiteme said the ruling party is intact and no member has joined the two former ministers.

Meanwhile, Mr. Chiteme has offered to pay all legal fees for Mr. Kambwili if he withdraws his appeal against his expulsion from the ruling party.

Mr. Chiteme said he will pay all legal costs and wants the Roan Parliamentarian to withdraw his appeal so that a by-election can be held to test his popularity in Roan constituency.

The Nkana lawmaker said Mr. Kambwili is not as popular as he claims.