CHITIMUKULU STOPS KAMBWILI

Government has distanced itself from reports that it blocked Roan Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili from attending the Ukusefya Pa N’gwena traditional ceremony.

Chief government spokesperson Kampamba Mulenga says Mr. Kambwili was instead stopped from coming to the ceremony by the Chitimukulu because of his alleged tribal remarks suggesting that there is tension between the Bembas and Tongas.

Ms Mulenga says contrary to Mr. Kambwili’s remarks, the presence of nine chiefs from Southern Province at the ceremony is a sign that there is no tension between the two tribes.

She said it is unfortunate that Mr. Kambwili has continued to issue tribal remarks in the media.

And Northern Province Police Commissioner Richard Mweene said Mr. Kambwili was informed by the Chitimukulu that he was not needed at the ceremony and he cooperated.

Mr. Mweene said it is not true that Mr. Kambwili was blocked by the officers.