Church good partner-Mwakalombe

Government says the Church remains an important partner in fostering national development.

Lusaka Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe says government is also happy with the church’s efforts in promoting health living.

Mr Mwakalombe said this during the Seventh Day Adventist Church fitness day in Lusaka.

He said it is important for citizens to engage in fitness and promote health living in line with the 7th Nation Development Plan.

Mr. Mwakalombe said government needs support from its stakeholders in promoting health habits.