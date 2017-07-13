City Marketeers relocated

Vice President Inonge Wina has announced that the Four Thousand marketeers that were operating at the gutted Lusaka City Market will be relocated to alternative trading places to pave way for the reconstruction of a new modern market.

Mrs. Wina says the two alternative pieces of land that have been identified are Simon Mwewa Lane and Soweto market.

She says a combined team of defense force and engineers have already started working on the alternative trading sites and is expected to be complete in six weeks.

Mrs. Wina was speaking at a breakfast meeting in Lusaka to launch the fund for rehabilitation of markets in Zambia.

She called on the corporate entities and individuals to assist in raising funds to help the affected families.

The Vice President however called on well-wishers to Channel all funds to the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit -DMMU and the office of the Vice President to promote transparency and accountability.

Mrs. Wina explained that this will prevent unscrupulous people from taking advantage of the situation to defraud people.

And DMMU National Coordinator Patrick Kangwa has called on all stakeholders to contribute to the building of resilient markets in the country.

And during the launch of the fundraising event, various stakeholders pledged over 12 point 5 million Kwacha.