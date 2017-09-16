Coca Cola football reaches climax

The 2017 Copa Coca-Cola Schools Championship is underway with tournament favourites Chibombo High School being disqualified for using an ineligible player.

FAZ Facebook page reports that Chibombo High School fielded Edwin Lupindula who is a school leaver.

The organizers have been strict on any form of cheating in the competition with high level screening measures incorporated.

Under 17 national team coach Numba Mumamba is spearheading the talent identification project and is stationed at National Heroes Stadium where the third and fourth playoff is being played.

Chibombo High School had been soaring high before being disqualified having only recorded a draw as their worst result.

Mwavi High School of Lusaka Province has replaced Chibombo High School and will face Petauke High School in the final.

The Copa Coca-Cola tournament is one of the platforms used for selection for junior national team players.