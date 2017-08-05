COMMONWEALTH S.G DATES ZAMBIA

Commonwealth Secretary General Patricia Scotland is expected in the country on Saturday.

President Edgar Lungu’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations Amos Chanda says Ms Scotland will hold talks with president Lungu to discuss a broad range of issues from economic cooperation, politics, bilateral to multilateral in the framework of he Commonwealth.

Mr. Chanda says the meeting between President Lungu and the Commonwealth Secretary General will take place on Wednesday, August 9, 2017.

He has also revealed that president Lungu will next week receive the president of Tullow Oil, after which the two will officially launch the exploration of oil in Northern province.

Mr. Chanda was speaking to journalists in Lusaka.