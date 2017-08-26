Compile list of remandees-Lubinda

Minister of Justice Given Lubinda has directed officers in charge of all correctional facilities in the country to compile lists of all remandees in their custody.

Mr. Lubinda says he wants government to quickly dispose of their cases to decongest most correctional facilities in the country.

The Minister of Justice was speaking to inmates at Lusaka Central Correctional Facility.

And Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo said government remains committed to upholding the human rights of all inmates.

Mr. Kampyongo said inmates have human rights that should NOT be taken away.