Contract told to speedup works

Lusaka Province Minister Japhen Mwakalombe has appealed to the contractor working on the road expansion from Lumumba Junction to Kabangwe area on the Great North Road to speed up the works.

Mr. Mwakalombe says the road is an important component to achieving government’s master plan of decongesting the Capital City

He says Infrastructure development is President Edgar Lungu’s top priority.

Mr. Mwakalombe says it is for this reason that he wants the contractor to work with haste and in accordance with government’s specifications.

Government under the L-4-hundred embarked on road expansion of a 6.8 Kilometer stretch from Lumumba Junction to Kabangwe area on the Great North Road.

The stretch will have 6 lanes.