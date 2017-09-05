Copper Price hits high

The price of Copper on the international market has hit 6-thousand 8 hundred and 72 U.S dollars a tonne.

This is the highest price recorded since September 2014.

The rise in copper prices gives hope to miners that were laid off following a drop-in commodity prices as they anticipate their employers to re-engage them.

Many mining companies last year laid off workers because a drop in the price of Copper on the international market.

Copper, which is Zambia’s major foreign exchange earner, has in the last two years been trading below 6-thousand US dollars on the London Metal exchange.