Copperbelt protected-Lusambo

Copperbelt Minister Bowman Lusambo says he will not allow disgruntled politicians to sabotage President Edgar Lungu’s economic and political gains on the Copperbelt.

And Mr. Lusambo says Government is implementing a multimillion irrigation and aquaculture project in Mpongwe, Lufwanyama and Masaiti to create jobs and improve people’s lives.

Mr. Lusambo says President Lungu has a clear and vibrant economic agenda for the Copperbelt which will see thousands of jobs created and people’s livelihood improved.

He told ZNBC News in Ndola that with the surge in Copper prices the mining sector has recorded positive trends a development which has boosted production and seen a number of retrenched miners recalled.

The Minister further noted that the Copperbelt diversification program which has seen the development of Irrigation projects in the regions farming blocks will transform the province into a major food basket.

He added that the levels of investments President Lungu and his PF government have brought to the Copperbelt to spur economic growth is unmatched

Mr. Lusambo said politicians claiming to be popular must point at what they have done for their electorates in their respective constituencies and the country.