COPS PROBE PF-UPND FRACAS

Police have instituted investigations into the fracas in Chilanga that led to PF and UPND cadres to clash.

Lusaka Province Police Commissioner Nelson Phiri has since deployed more officers to ensure voting is smooth.

Mr Phiri says no one has been arrested and that investigations have continued.

And the UPND says it is not true that they caused confusion in Chilanga yesterday.

UPND Chilanga Constituency Secretary Abin Masumo has since challenged political party leaders to ensure that all their cadres are peaceful.

Mr Masumo said there is NO need to fight with pangas saying parties should instead fight using the ballot.

He was speaking in an interview with ZNBC News this morning.