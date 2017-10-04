Cost of dual carriage explained

Minister of Housing and Infrastructure Ronald Chitotela says the dual carriage way between Lusaka and the Copperbelt will be constructed at cost of over One billion United State Dollars.

Mr. Chitotela says government has decided to invest in the road project because of its social and economic values to the country and the region.

He says the works on the project will be financed by a private company who will be paid their money back over a period of seventeen years.

Mr. Chitotela told Parliament in a ministerial statement that government will manage the tolling of the road as opposed to allowing the contractor to manage it upon completion.

He said it is sad that some people have been spreading false information suggesting that the cost of the road is too high.

Mr. Chitotela said to the contrary the cost of the project is much lower when compared to other roads that are been constructed in Zambia.