Cost of living reduced-JCTR

The Jesuit Centre for Theological Reflection -JCTR- says the cost of living for a family of five has reduced for the month of July by about One hundred Kwacha.

JCTR programme officer Chanda Chileshe says the Basic Needs Basket has gone down from 4-thousand, 9-hundred and 58 Kwacha for the month of June to 4-thousand, 8-hundred and 59 Kwacha for July 2017.

Mr. Chileshe says the reduction in Basic Needs Basket is attributed to the reduction in the prices of some food items like meal mealie, dry fish and tomatoes.