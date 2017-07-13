COUNCIL NOT INDEPENDENT

Vice President Inonge Wina has announced that there is no Local Authority that is Independent of Central government.

Mrs. Wina says it is for this reason that all local authorities should come up with programmes that are in line with government policy.

She says the exclusive rights of the Councils such as licensing of motor vehicles, firefighting services and pollution control among others will only be decentralized once an appropriate legal framework is passed by Parliament.

Mrs. Wina says the purpose of decentralization is to make the provision of service easily available to the people.

She says this can be seen from President Edgar Lungu’s ambitious programme to develop the newly created districts.

She said this in a statement in parliament in response to the question that was asked by Monze Member of Parliament Jack Mwiimbu.

Mr. Mwiimbu wanted the vice President to comment on the exclusive functions of the Local Authorities that include the licensing of motor vehicles as enshrined in the constitution.