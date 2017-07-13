Counterfeit notes irk BOZ

The Bank of Zambia has embarked on a countrywide sensitisation programme on the counterfeit notes circulating in the system.

A team from the Bank of Zambia has held public awareness meetings at Location market and council chamber in Mbala district.

Team leader Luka Chiowa says the programme seeks to raise public awareness on the fake money in circulation.

Mr. Chiowa says the counterfeit notes negatively affect the economy and the conduct of business.

Mr. Chiowa who is the security team leader for Banking Front Office appealed to Mbala residents to look out for security features on the genuine bank notes which do not appear on counterfeit notes.

He also cautioned the business community that they should no longer be issuing cheque payments above the threshold of 25 – thousand in their transactions.

The Bank of Zambia official has also encouraged members of the public to use electronic payment methods because it is safer and more efficient than paper based payment methods.

And Acting Mbala District Commissioner Chizyuka Mwape thanked the Bank of Zambia for the awareness meetings.